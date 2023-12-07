Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Up 6.6%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 82,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 212,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Enova International by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

