EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $850.84 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. EOS has a market cap of $850.84 million and $163.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002096 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,659,588 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

