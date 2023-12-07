EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $850.84 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. EOS has a market cap of $850.84 million and $163.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002096 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002755 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,659,588 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
