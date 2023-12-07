Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 7th (ALKT, APA, AVA, CASY, CHPT, CXM, DHR, DLAKY, EGY, ENV)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 7th:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

