Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 7th (ALKT, APA, AVA, CASY, CHPT, CXM, DHR, DLAKY, EGY, ENV)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 7th:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

