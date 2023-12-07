Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 7th (ACRX, AI, AMD, ANIX, AORT, ATH, AXGN, BDSX, BNED, BNOX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 7th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. Desjardins currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$12.70 to C$12.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

