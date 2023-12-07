Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $476.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.30 or 0.00051378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,409.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00172425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00572088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.02 or 0.00403174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00120392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,413,049 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

