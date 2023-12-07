Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 675,828 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27.
In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 781,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,817.67 ($9,874.54). Company insiders own 15.11% of the company’s stock.
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.
