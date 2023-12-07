Everscale (EVER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.17 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $50.17 million and $1.60 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,570,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

