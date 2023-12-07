EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Ye Liu Sells 266,242 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,522. The company has a market cap of $747.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

