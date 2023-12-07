Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.12

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as low as C$5.01. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 163,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.71.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 0.9003559 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

