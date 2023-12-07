First Digital USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $2.98 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,070,141,891 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,067,141,890.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99991958 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,129,278,101.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

