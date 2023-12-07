First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.81 and last traded at $174.40. 1,042,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 607,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.12.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $346,490,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,044,000 after purchasing an additional 681,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,046,000 after purchasing an additional 207,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 75.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

