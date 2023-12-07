Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Sells 2,202 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,969. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.70.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
