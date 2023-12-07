Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $10.72. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 39,198 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frequency Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of -338.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 5,163 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

