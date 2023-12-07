G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

