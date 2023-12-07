G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

