GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $90.87 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $90.87 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91331297 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

