Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Shares Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
