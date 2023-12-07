Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.99. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 124,735 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.96.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

