Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 278,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,034. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.