Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. 1,441,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,757. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $102.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

