Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE GWRE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 1,441,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
