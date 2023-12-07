Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %
GWRE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.83. 1,465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $102.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
