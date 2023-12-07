Guillermo Briseno Sells 2,737 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 197,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 127.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 199.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
