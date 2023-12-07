Guillermo Briseno Sells 2,737 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 197,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 127.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 199.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

