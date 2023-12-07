Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 9,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,579. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HG. JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.