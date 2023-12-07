Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 113,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 511,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.56.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

