HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Announces Earnings Results

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HashiCorp updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.

HCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 4,608,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares in the company, valued at $913,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares in the company, valued at $913,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

