Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.32 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $71.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004183 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,849,010 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,009.87983 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06820127 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $91,992,716.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

