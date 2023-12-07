Herald (LON:HRI) Shares Down 0.6%

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($22.61) and last traded at GBX 1,794 ($22.66). 63,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 95,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804 ($22.79).

Herald Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,983.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,714.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,749.88.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

