Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 2,056,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,403,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

