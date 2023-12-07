H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 1,015,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

