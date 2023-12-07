ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.62 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $266.68 million and $11.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,132,451 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,085,969.8356452 with 974,085,269.3040084 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26808271 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,643,199.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.