Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.98

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.98 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.58). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.54), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.96. The firm has a market cap of £223.22 million, a PE ratio of 938.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.47.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

