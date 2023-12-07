Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $934,570.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,938. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

