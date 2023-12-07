Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys 25,253 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $851,026.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,007,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,339,842.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,736 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,683.68.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $435,795.36.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,400 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,071,792.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,413 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,142.73.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,993 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $314,979.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 43,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,075. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 278,098 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.