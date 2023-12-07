Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Buys 7,276 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $74,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,123 shares in the company, valued at $25,817,454.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 18,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

