Insider Buying: Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director Buys 19,123 Shares of Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, David Lamond purchased 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23.
- On Friday, December 1st, David Lamond acquired 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $13,515.32.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $14,090.44.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
QNCX remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.
