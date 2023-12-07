Insider Buying: Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director Buys 19,123 Shares of Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, David Lamond purchased 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23.

On Friday, December 1st, David Lamond acquired 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $13,515.32.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $14,090.44.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

QNCX remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

