Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Purchases 66,000 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) insider Donald Emmi acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,697 shares in the company, valued at $314,676.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 149,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 340.82% and a negative return on equity of 60.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SHF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in SHF by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

