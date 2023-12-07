Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32.

On Monday, September 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,614,164.67.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.70, for a total transaction of $1,728,137.70.

On Monday, September 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 851,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

