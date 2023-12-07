Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 925 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. 256,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

