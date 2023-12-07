Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 14,725 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $694.05. 253,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,789. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $698.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.54.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

