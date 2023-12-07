Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 3,839 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,492. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
