Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 4,561 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 951,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $29,378.72.

Shares of LEGH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 31,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,775. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

