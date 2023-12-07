Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 8,475 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,918. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James cut their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

