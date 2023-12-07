Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SERA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

