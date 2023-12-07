Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.0 %

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 23,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,243. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.