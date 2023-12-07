Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 27,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 48,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.