iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $27.34. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 8,992 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.14% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

