iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.79

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 328561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
