iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.79

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 328561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

