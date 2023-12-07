iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.79

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 328561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

