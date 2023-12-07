J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
