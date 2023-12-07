John Fieldly Sells 286,158 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Celsius Stock Down 0.5 %

CELH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 3,823,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

